Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $104,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $104,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,789 shares of company stock worth $8,704,748. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 743,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,181 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

APLS stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,006. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

