Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $21.08 million and $1.38 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00095193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00265787 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00030680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.