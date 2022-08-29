Apollon Limassol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $237,771.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00007946 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $531,729.97 and approximately $237,771.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00257620 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

