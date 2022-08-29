Arcona (ARCONA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,281.00

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Arcona coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcona has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arcona has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $10,281.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Arcona Coin Profile
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.io/index.html.
Arcona Coin Trading
