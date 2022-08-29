ArGo Price Hits $0.0082 (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. ArGo has a market capitalization of $73,284.25 and $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArGo has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,224.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00133493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085035 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

Buying and Selling ArGo

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

