Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 67.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 187,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.97. 242,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,119. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

