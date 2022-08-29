Ashland Inc. (ASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 15th

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Ashland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ASH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.79. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,843. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Ashland has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $112.91.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 26.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ashland by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64,605 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ashland by 106.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 154,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.