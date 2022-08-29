ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $507.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,280. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

