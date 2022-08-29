Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.65 million.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

AZPN stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,629. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.27. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

