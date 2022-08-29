ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $753.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. ATN International has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $50.45.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -34.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ATN International by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ATN International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ATN International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in ATN International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

