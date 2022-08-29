AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of AtriCure worth $47,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AtriCure by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

AtriCure stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

