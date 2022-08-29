Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.49

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 9898489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
