Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Autobanc in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.
Autobanc Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NOTE traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 100,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,077. Autobanc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.30.
Autobanc Company Profile
Autobanc is a specialized finance company which purchases sales finance contracts. The Company also operates 1 used car location, which retail used cars to the general public.
