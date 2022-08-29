Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Autobanc in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS NOTE traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 100,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,077. Autobanc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Autobanc ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.62). The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autobanc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Autobanc is a specialized finance company which purchases sales finance contracts. The Company also operates 1 used car location, which retail used cars to the general public.

