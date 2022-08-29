Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $216.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $207.77 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.75 and its 200-day moving average is $200.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

