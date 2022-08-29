Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $60,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.51. 16,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

