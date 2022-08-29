Avalaunch Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.92 Million (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Avalaunch has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Avalaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalaunch has a market cap of $4.92 million and $428,894.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 827.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Avalaunch Coin Profile
Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.
Avalaunch Coin Trading
