Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.00

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanti Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,245,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 257,803 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 678.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 815,211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 792,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 667,362 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 682,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 1,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 595,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 544,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avanti Acquisition

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.