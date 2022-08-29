Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVBH opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

