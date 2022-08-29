AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVRO. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

AVROBIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 214,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,738. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

