AXPR Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, AXPR has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $56,723.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,307.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00132757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00084891 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

