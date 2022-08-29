Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.45, for a total transaction of 14,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,054,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ BLZE traded down 0.12 on Monday, reaching 7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 111,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.81 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 8.02.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

