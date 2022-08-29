bAlpha Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $125,243.92 and $6.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00034287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00084624 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.