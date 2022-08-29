BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance
NCBDY stock traded down 1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of 31.15 and a 12 month high of 42.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 37.01 and its 200-day moving average is 36.33.
BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BANDAI NAMCO (NCBDY)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.