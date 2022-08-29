BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

NCBDY stock traded down 1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of 31.15 and a 12 month high of 42.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 37.01 and its 200-day moving average is 36.33.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

