Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

BAC stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $270.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

