Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 262,177 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.13% of Teck Resources worth $246,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 16,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.73. 121,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,449. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

