Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Intuitive Surgical worth $256,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

ISRG stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.31. 9,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,210. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

