Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,235,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 227,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $305,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,878,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,591,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,629,000 after purchasing an additional 807,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,838,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,732. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.