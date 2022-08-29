Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $167,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,799. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

