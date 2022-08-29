Bank of Montreal Can Sells 383,550 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,569,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 383,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $157,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.23.

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.89. 43,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

