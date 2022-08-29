Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of Allstate worth $151,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

