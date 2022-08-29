Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $135,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $160.10. 15,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day moving average is $173.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.