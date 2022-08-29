Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3,167.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $16,099,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

BMO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.16. 24,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $90.44 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

