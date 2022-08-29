Barclays Raises KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target to $26.00

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NYSE BEKE opened at $18.20 on Thursday. KE has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of -1.98.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KE will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 22.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,184,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,316,000 after acquiring an additional 582,518 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KE by 35.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KE by 55.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,819,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,566,000 after buying an additional 1,370,443 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in KE by 999.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 75,345 shares during the period. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at $13,426,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

