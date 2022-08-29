Barclays Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $50.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.54.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $36.40 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,988,000 after acquiring an additional 136,006 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

