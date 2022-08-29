Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,940,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the July 31st total of 28,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

GOLD traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,546,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,325,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.