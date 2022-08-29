Barrington Research Cuts Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $22.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

SGC opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.