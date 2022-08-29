BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $65.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. BCE has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 720.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,644,000 after buying an additional 803,883 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BCE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BCE by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

