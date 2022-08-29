Beam (BEAM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.08 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Beam has a market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00056097 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

Beam's total supply is 121,714,000 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam's official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

