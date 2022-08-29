Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $56.26

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.26, but opened at $54.12. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 4,161 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

