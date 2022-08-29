Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,641 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $33,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. 153,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.