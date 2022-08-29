Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Methanex worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 284.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. 20,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

