Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $29.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Alleghany worth $29,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Price Performance

Y stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $841.10. 1,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $836.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $804.50.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

