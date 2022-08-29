Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,049 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 351,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 308,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after buying an additional 163,808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.34. 21,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

