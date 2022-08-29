Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 124,584 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 149.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 39,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI remained flat at $18.99 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 115,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

