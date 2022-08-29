Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.57. 173,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430,658. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.