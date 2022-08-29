Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 661 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 70,775 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

GD stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,545. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

