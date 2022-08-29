Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bega Cheese’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Bega Cheese Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.
Bega Cheese Company Profile
