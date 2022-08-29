Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bega Cheese’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

