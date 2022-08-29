BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $180,404.00

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $8.01 million and $180,404.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

