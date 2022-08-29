Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 124,900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,450,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $365,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $14,875,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,230,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.50. 288,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,316,384. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $224.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.